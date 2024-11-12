The ASA issued the guidance on November 7, recognising the potential for brands to misuse the term to appeal to sustainability-conscious consumers.

Sarah Compson, the Soil Association's director of standards innovation, said: "We welcome this clear and considered advice from the ASA which shows they are putting the interest of consumers first and are vigilant to the potential risk of greenwashing when it comes to regenerative farming claims."

She highlighted the popularity of regenerative agriculture, or 'regen', but cautioned against the risk of brands overclaiming their nature-friendly practices.

She said: "There is a big risk that businesses or brands could overstate the nature-friendly farming practices used to grow or produce their product or ingredients for commercial gain."

Ms Compson compared regenerative farming to organic farming, which is legally regulated and audited annually.

She said: "Unlike organic farming which is legally regulated and has a comprehensive set of robust standards against which farmers are annually audited to achieve organic certification – regenerative is an expression of intent without a clear definition or set of legally binding standards and practices."

She added that organic farming is the 'gold standard' of regenerative farming, with decades of evidence to support its benefits.

The Soil Association was pleased to have the opportunity to consult with the ASA and its committee of advertising practice, providing an expert view alongside other leading food and farming bodies.