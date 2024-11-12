Nicholas Martin Prest, 71, and Anthea Elizabeth Joy Prest, 70, from Monmouthshire appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court to face health and safety at work allegations relating to Paul Marsden.

Mr Marsden died in the grounds of defendants' home in Llandogo on Friday, June 24, 2020.

The 47-year-old from Whitecroft in the Forest of Dean had been using a quad bike to spray weeds at the property, an inquest hearing held in Newport was told a few days after his death.

The defendants are due to appear before the crown court on December 2.

They were granted unconditional bail.