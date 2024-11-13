The 'town houses' are part of the thousands of new builds being developed in Chepstow's Brunel Quarter.

Plans were passed in 2017 for hundreds of new eco-friendly homes to be built on the site, a former shipyard, which appears to be taking shape with the three-bedroom houses already listed on the market.

The homes being built on the site range from two to five bedrooms, as well as river-side apartments.

For £500,000 you can get a terraced house, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms across three stories.

(Image: Peter Alan)

The advert for the property reads: "This stunning modern three bedroom end-link townhouse offers large open plan living with stylish & sleek design.



"Situated within this highly desired, modern riverfront location, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Monmouthshire countryside.

"This brand new development offers a wonderful location and puts you within easy commuting distance to Bristol, Newport, and Cardiff.

"These homes combine modern living with rural charm.



"Generously sized rooms, plenty of storage and an easy to maintain enclosed rear garden - it really is an easy place to call home.

"The finishes are to an exceptional standard and this beautiful, yet functional home is the ideal location to start your new adventure."

The advert also notes that cities such as Cardiff, Bristol and Newport are within commuting distance.

Though the location has been described as desirable, not everyone agrees these houses should be worth that much money.

Sue Constable said: “Half a million pounds for a terrace house with a tiny garden.”

Others have said the site reminds them of ‘Legoland’ and that they are ‘worried it will all be underwater eventually,’ as the site has been labelled as a flood risk area, due to the close proximity of the river.

To keep up to date with Monmouthshire planning applications, you can log in to the planning portal on their website.

If you are interested in purchasing one of these properties, you can find the advert on Rightmove, here.