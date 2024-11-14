Paul Jones, 49, pleaded guilty to the theft which took place at Boots in Newport.

He took 12 pairs with the offence occurring on February 29, the city’s magistrates' court was told.

Jones, of Bryn Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood was sentenced to an 18-month community order.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and attend a 35-day accredited programme.

The defendant must pay £1,000 in compensation to Boots and he was fined £80.

Jones also admitted stealing food worth £223.61 from Aldi in Blackwood and failing to provide a specimen for analysis in Newport on October 3.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.