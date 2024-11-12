While forecasts from TheWeatherOutlook and some weather charts from WXCharts suggest the UK could see significant snowfall in November, the Met Office do not.

Forecasters at the Met Office say the change of widespread snowfall in the UK in November “remains low”.

In their latest long-range forecast covering November 16 to November 25, the Met Office says: “The chance of any widespread or disruptive snowfall affecting more populated areas at this stage however remains low.”

They add: “Turning more unsettled and significantly colder as we head into the weekend with low pressure probably becoming established to the east of the UK bringing rain or showers to most regions.

“The heaviest and most frequent spells of rain are most likely in the north where they are likely to turn wintry, especially to the hills of Scotland, but perhaps also to lower levels as colder air digs south.

“Parts of the south may well see a fair amount of fine and dry weather. Often windy, with a chance of gales at times, especially in the north and east.

“Temperatures falling below average and feeling particularly cold in the strong winds.”

There is also no mention of snow in the long-range UK forecast for the end of November and early part of December, with the Met Office forecast reading: “Signals vary in prevailing weather patterns through this period but likely more unsettled than during early November.

“There is a greater chance of more mobile weather patterns which would see Atlantic systems periodically move across the country.

“These bringing some wetter and windier interludes followed by drier periods. Some colder interludes, especially earlier in the period, are possible but overall temperatures more likely to be around or above average.”