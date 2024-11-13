But, as a result, this will hit lower tariffs harder, as it is not a percentage increase, but an across the board hike.

It will apply to all but social tariffs, which are available to people in receipt of Universal Credit, and is protected from any annual inflationary price rises.

O2 mobile phone customers will also see their airtime plans increase by £1.80 a month.

Previously, the company had increased prices by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation in December, plus 3.9 per cent. However, they have now confirmed their new pricing structure, which falls into line with Ofcom rules which say customers must be told upfront in pounds and pence about any price rises their provider includes in their contract.

Virgin Media O2 has said that the increases, due to start on January 17 2025, will be 12p a day, or 6p for 02 mobile customers.

It says this is good value, compared with a sandwich or a cup of coffee and highlights that it continues to provide support through its national databank, which works to tackle digital exclusion.

The company posted an update to customers on its website. saying: "Customers’ monthly bills are guaranteed to increase by less than the cost of a takeaway coffee or a sandwich, representing outstanding value at a time when customers are using both our fixed and mobile networks more than ever before."

In the statement, it added: "While we appreciate they are never welcome, they are necessary, and any increase on a customer's bill is greatly outweighed by the £5million we invest every single day in our networks and services to meet increased demand for fast and reliable connectivity."