Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) teamed up with PureGym to share the benefits of PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef.

The event took place at the newly renovated gym in Wrexham.

HCC staff shared healthy recipe ideas and spoke to gym members about the importance of Welsh red meat in the diet.

They outlined the nutrient density profile of PGI Welsh Lamb, PGI Welsh Beef, and Pork from Wales compared to other meat-based proteins.

Red meat such as Welsh Lamb, Welsh Beef, and Pork from Wales have comparable levels of protein per serving compared with other popular meat choices, such as chicken.

Staff said an average 200g lean Welsh Beef sirloin steak contains 47g of protein whilst a 200g lean Welsh Lamb leg steak contains 40.4g and a 200g lean pork loin steak contains 44.8g.

Red meat also contains significantly higher levels of magnesium by comparison.

Magnesium aids muscle function whilst iron aids oxygen transport around the body and immune system function.

Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef contain zinc, potassium, selenium and B vitamins which are all important for maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle.

In particular, B vitamins can aid with energy release and fatigue prevention.

HCC’s consumer executive Elwen Roberts said: "Welsh red meat offers a wide range of health and lifestyle benefits and is a nutrient dense form of natural protein which can aid muscle growth and recovery – an important consideration for any fitness enthusiast.

"Whilst many of the people we spoke to at PureGym were aware of the importance of protein in maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle, we were able to remind consumers of the full package of nutrients which Welsh Lamb, Welsh Beef and Pork from Wales can provide."

HCC’s digital marketing executive Liz Hunter said: "Fitness enthusiasts provide an engaged audience when promoting Welsh Lamb, Welsh Beef and Porc from Wales as they understand the importance of a healthy and balanced diet and are receptive to learning about the high-quality nutrients available in Welsh red meat products."