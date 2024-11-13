The Greggs on High Street in Newport has been closed since the beginning of the month.

On November 4, a notice was left on the window which read ‘we are shut for a refit until further notice’.

The pavement around the unit had been cordoned off for construction work to be carried out.

In a photograph taken on November 11, a temporary loo can be seen outside of the unit.

The sign in the window (Image: Newsquest) It has been confirmed that the unit is going through a ‘refresh’ and plans to reopen its doors on November 27.

A spokesperson for Greggs said: “We’ve closed the doors of our Newport shop for a short period while we give it a refresh.

“The new and improved shop will return to usual service when it reopens to customers on Wednesday 27th November.

“In the meantime, customers can still shop their Greggs favourites at the Audley Avenue shop.”