The Inn at Rhiwderin, in Newport, has long been a favourite of many local residents, had sadly announced its closure in July.

At the time, the news was met with shock and dismay by locals, with the overwhelming hope that the closure was just temporary and would soon be reopened.

It remains unknown what caused the pub to close back in July, but some residents had suggested through social media that it may have been related to the "ever-changing landscape" of the pub and restaurant industry.

The pub remained closed until Thursday, October 31, when it was announced on the Facebook page, along with a new logo, that it would be reopening under new management.

The post shared read: "We’re almost ready to welcome you back to The Inn! After a lot of hard work, we’ll be opening our doors soon and can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on.



"Get ready for delicious food, a cosy atmosphere, and of course, an incredible selection of drinks to enjoy with friends, family, and neighbours. Stay tuned for our official opening date – it’s just around the corner.



"Thank you for your patience and support. We can’t wait to see you soon at The Inn."

It was later confirmed in a second post on Tuesday, November 5 that the pub would be reopening on Saturday, November 9 at 1pm.

That post said: "This Saturday, we open our doors to welcome you all back to the Rhiwderin Inn from 1pm with wines, spirits and bottled beer, lager, cider and our house cocktails. Not forgetting a BBQ starting at 2pm for all the family."

The news of the pub's reopening was met with delight by many, with multiple people deemed it "great news", and said they "can't wait" to return for a tipple or two or a Sunday roast, while one particular commenter seemed very relieved at the announcement, writing "thank goodness!"

It seems the new management are well-known throughout the community, with more than one comment under the post announcing the Inn's reopening referring to the new managers leaving another local pub.

One person even said "their loss is our gain", and others have made particular reference to the new management's Sunday roasts as a particular highlight to look forward to.

Following the opening on Saturday, a further post was shared on Facebook on Sunday, November 10, thanking everyone for their support, with a promise to "keep this as a traditional inn for the community".

The Inn at Rhiwderin is on Caerphilly Road in Newport, and you can follow them on Facebook to keep up to date with the new opening hours, events and menu changes.