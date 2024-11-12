South Wales Argus
LIVE: Heavy traffic on busy motorway junction causing significant delays

Heavy traffic on M4 between Magor and Malpas with delays

By Sallie Phillips

  • There is currently increasingly heavy traffic on the M4 westbound
  • There are delays of eight minutes and getting worse between J23A Magor and J26 Malpas
  • Drivers are advised to allow for additional travel time

