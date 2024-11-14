The driving instructor, Paul Sullivan, 62, received a fine for stopping at a restricted bus stop on October 26, 2024.

He said he ‘pulled up’ rather than parked to pick up a girl for a driving class for longer than he intended as her bus was late.

“I stopped for a few minutes to pick up a pupil for a driving lesson outside the Riverfront, as we agreed to meet there after she had crossed the road from the bus station.

“I know for a fact that many people use this spot to collect or drop people, as I have done myself, on many occasions.

“But last week, whilst I was stopped there for a very short period of time, I was photographed by some jobsworth in a Mobile Car Camera Unit, and issued with a Penalty Notice,” he said.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “Parking offences cause inconvenience to residents, visitors and businesses.

“The council employs a team of civil parking enforcement officers who regularly patrol the city to enforce civil parking regulations, and officers carry out their patrols on foot or by using our mobile parking enforcement vehicles.

“Stopping on a restricted bus stop or stand is a civil parking offence. Motorists found to have committed such an offence will receive a penalty charge notice.”

While he said he acknowledged it was an offence and will pay the ticket, there should be more pick-up and drop-off spots in the city.

“There needs to be a pick-up or drop-off point at Kingsway.

"A lot of people drop or pick up people on the entrance of Friars Walk car park which causes a backup,” he said.

He also criticized the Mobile Car Camera Unit and called for more traffic wardens who can have conversations about ‘nuanced’ situations.

“If you employ a traffic warden, they are giving work to someone in Newport,” he added.

In a post on social media, the driving instructor said: “Now at this time of year, like everyone else in the city, I receive a plea from the charity Crisis, to help with the good work they do.

“And every year, I donate to that charity, this year they were asking for a donation of just £29.80, to help a poor unfortunate soul at Christmas.

“Unfortunately, this year's donation will be going into the Council's coffers instead.”