LIVE: Road closed at Caerphilly bypass due to crash

Live LIVE: Crash on A469 near Ystrad Mynach closes road Emergency Ystrad Mynach By Sallie Phillips Share The A469 from Ystrad Mynach to Duffryn Roundabout is closed due to a crash Police are on scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here