South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Road closed at Caerphilly bypass due to crash

Live

LIVE: Crash on A469 near Ystrad Mynach closes road

Emergency
Ystrad Mynach
By Sallie Phillips

  • The A469 from Ystrad Mynach to Duffryn Roundabout is closed due to a crash
  • Police are on scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos