THREE men have been arrested for criminal damage during a plain clothes police operation on Tuesday evening.
Officers from Pill and Bettws neighbourhood policing teams took part in a plain clothes operation on the evening of Tuesday, November 12, as part of the force's ongoing Operation Sceptre.
The operation was part of a wider national operation to crack down on knife crime and serious violence, which has been ongoing for more than a year.
As a result of Tuesday's plain clothes operation, three men were arrested for criminal damage and anti social behaviour issues within the Bettws area, while another man wanted on a recall to prison was also arrested.
Officers were also able to carry out numerous stop searches.
The news of the operation was posted on social media at around 8.40pm on Tuesday, November 12.
#PillNPT and #BettwsNPT have run a plain clothes operation across our area's this evening for #OpSceptre.— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) November 12, 2024
1 wanted male arrested on a recall to prison❌️🚓
3 x males arrested for criminal damage and ASB issues in the Bettws area‼️
Numerous stop searches 👊#CommunityPolicing
