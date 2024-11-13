With rising energy costs, it's little surprise that 96 per cent of Brits are considering reducing the heating down to save cash, with two thirds (66 per cent) worrying about how they are going to pay for heating this winter.

New research says that more than half (51 per cent) of families and couples are currently at odds over heating. One in four (28 per cent) say they regularly argue with their partner about the heating, while 18 per cent are fed up with other family members who alter the temperature.

One in five (20 per cent) are also concerned about elderly relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold.

The ideal average temperature has been revealed as 19.5c, according to the 2,000 surveyed by LoftZone.

The problem is wider than just the thermostat with over 50 per cent thinking their property isn’t energy efficient and loses too much heat. One in three (31 per cent) have damp or mould in their home, while 26 per cent have draughty windows.

Gaps around doors (23 per cent), lack of cavity wall insulation (14 per cent), and lack of ventilation (13 per cent) also blights UK homes, as well as uninsulated lofts and roofs (19 per cent) and damaged roofs (eight per cent).

LoftZone’s CEO, Dave Raval, says: “The energy crisis remains a pressing concern , with many Brits worried about heating their homes, or their families’ homes this winter.”

Here he shares his tips to stay warm and lower bills this winter:

Invest in loft insulation

Heat rises and in a typical British home 25 per cent of your heat goes out through your ceiling, into your loft and out through the roof. Most people have some loft insulation, but you need a lot more that you think. The government recommendation is a minimum is 300 millimetres, which is almost a foot.

Draught-proofing

The first thing I would always do in the home is to look for draughts. Don’t let the money you’ve spent on heating your house seep through the gaps! One cold evening, go around with your hand across every window and across every door and feel for draughts. Older houses typically lose more heat through gaps in doors, floorboards, and windows, so it’s vital to plug these gaps.

Thermostatic Radiator Valves

If you have radiators, make sure each one has a TRV – a thermostatic radiator valve. Most homes have one single thermostat controlling your temperature, but many rooms need less heat. Ask yourself - does your bedroom need to be hot at midday? Does your hall need to be as warm as your lounge? TRVs can be fitted without needing to do any plumbing; they just screw on and allow you to turn down or up individual radiators – easy.

Radiator fans

Heating up large rooms can often feel like an impossible task. As heat rises, the ceiling gets warm first, then only afterwards does the lower part of the room start to warm up. To tackle this, why not consider a radiator fan, which you can put on top of a radiator. It simply blows the heat on to you, rather than let it drift upwards, so you feel warmer, sooner.

Save hot water

There are obvious things to save water, such as taking quicker showers and having fewer baths, but often people forget the water used whilst washing up. Use a bowl, or plug the sink, to avoid washing every item under the hot water tap, that is just heated water you’ve paid for that is going down the plughole. You can rinse cleaned crockery etc with cold water, too.