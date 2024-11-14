MICHELLE LEIGHTON, 53, of Mons Close, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

TASMIYA HUSSAIN, 22, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

SAMUEL FORBES-WOOLLEY, 22, of Pen Y Groes, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £630 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

BRENDAN MURPHY, 34, of Crescent Road, Risca must pay £500 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 20mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

DEREK MICKAEL BARNES, 67, of Lennard Street, Newport must pay £1,236 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proven in his absence after he had pleaded not guilty that he was speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 19, 2023.

His driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

ALFIE BROMLEY, 19, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £350 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

JONATHAN CHURCH, 39, of Clytha Park Road, Newport must pay £342 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

TINA LUCAS, 57, of Glan Ddu Road, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ARRON EDINBURGH, 37, of Hanbury Close, Northville, Cwmbran must pay £324 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ZAFFAR ABBAS, 50, of Witham Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

SIMON BROADFIELD, 44, of Willow Close, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.