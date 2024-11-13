Deacon Powell, 17, was last seen leaving an address in Abertillery at around 2pm on Friday October 8, 2024.

He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and a lack jacket.

Deacon is described as around 5ft 6 inches and of a slim build with black hair.

He has links to Brynmawr, Abertillery and Abergavenny.

Deacon is urged by police to get in contact with them.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400373296.