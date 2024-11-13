GWENT Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 17-year-old teenager from Abertillery.
Deacon Powell, 17, was last seen leaving an address in Abertillery at around 2pm on Friday October 8, 2024.
He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and a lack jacket.
Deacon is described as around 5ft 6 inches and of a slim build with black hair.
He has links to Brynmawr, Abertillery and Abergavenny.
Deacon is urged by police to get in contact with them.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400373296.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here