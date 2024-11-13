This can be tricky for many, especially those who have recently moved into a new house or flat.

Luckily there are a number of easy ways to check what kind of system you have.

How to check what heating system you have

Understanding what heating system you have is important for understanding issues with it (Getty) (Image: Getty)

There are three main types of boiler and heating systems. Each of these hot water systems can be identified in numerous ways, making it easy to find the one you have.

Conventional Central Heating

According to Heat and Plumb, Conventional Central Heating, also known as a gravity-fed system, is the most commonly available in the UK.

This heating system uses a mix of gravity and pumps to move hot water around a home and requires two water tanks.

These are situated high in a property with one (usually the largest) being used to store all the water needed to feed the heating system (radiators etc.).

The smaller tank, which is known as the hot water feed tank, provides hot water to the hot water cylinder where it is then stored until it is needed by the taps or showers.

Sealed system heating is more compact than the conventional system (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Sealed System Heating

Sealed systems usually come in two different forms: Low-pressure-vented systems and high-pressure-unvented systems.

The vented system usually requires a hot water feed tank in the loft of the home as well as a hot water cylinder to store the water.

Most of the components needed for this are stored in the boiler itself, making it more compact than the previous system.

The unvented system is enclosed and contains a pressure gauge and pressure relief valve, negating the need for an extra water tank.

Recommended Reading:

Experts share 4 tips on how to prepare your boiler before turning heating on

Why is my boiler leaking? This is when you should call in a professional

Ignoring this common boiler 'red flag' might cost you £1000s

Combi boiler heating systems rely on the boiler itself to heat water (Getty) (Image: Getty Images)

Combi Boiler Heating Systems

These are among the most popular for those getting new central heating systems.

They run on pressurised water from the mains supply, meaning there is no need for a water storage tank elsewhere in the house.

Relying solely on the boiler itself to heat water, these make a great choice for smaller properties.