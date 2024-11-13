Luana first appeared on the programme as Sabrina Adetiba last year. From here, her character quickly formed a relationship Max Turner (Paddy Bever).

Earlier this year, she was targeted by Joel Deering (Calum Lill), who had been grooming and abusing young women in Weatherfield.

Luckily, her friend Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) grew suspicious of Joel’s motives and managed to keep him away from her.

Corrie star Luana Santos reveals she's leaving and says final scenes have already aired

In Monday night's episode, Sabrina visited Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) in the hospital, wishing her the best for her relationship with Max.

Sabrina went on to insist that Lauren deserved to be happy after everything Joel put her through. However, Sabrina was quickly reminded by Lauren that she too was nearly a victim.

Recently, Luana took to Instagram to announce that these touching scenes would be her last on Coronation Street.

In a post featuring a picture of her time on the ITV set, she said: "Throwback to day one of filming in commemoration for my final episode today."

Earlier this year, the actor revealed that she was leaving the soap opera to start attending drama school.

She said: "Last day with Corrie… thanks for everything. Drama school here I come".

Coronation Street is available to watch on ITV1, STV and on-demand via ITVX and STV Player.