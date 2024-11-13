On November 10, at around 4pm the fire service was called to an incident at the S L Recycling Centre in New Inn.

An unknown quantity of scrap metal was on fire which was put out by the fire service with a 45m jet and one hose reel jet.

The incident was tagged as ‘accidental’ say South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

“At approximately 4pm today, SWFRS was called to an incident at a recycling centre in New Inn, whereby an unknown quantity of scrap metal was on fire.

“Crews extinguished the fire using one 45m jet and one hose reel jet.

“Onsite water cooling was in place as the machine would continue to release steam for some hours post-incident. This has been tagged as accidental.

“STOP message was received at 17:19.”