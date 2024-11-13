Jamie Davies and his then girlfriend who is from the Caerphilly area were serving with the South Wales Police force when they met through a dating app.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant gave the impression to her that he was himself at effective victim of domestic abuse and that he was dealing with a difficult ex-partner.

“This caused her to feel sorry for him. He was also residing with his parents at the time.

“She describes that over time the defendant began to display jealous and possessive behaviour.”

When the woman wanted to end their relationship, Davies warned he would make things up about her and report her to their employer.

“He told her he was going to contact professional standards effectively and make an allegation against her,” Miss Evans revealed.

“The victim was particularly concerned given the nature of that threat and that her job could be at risk as a result.

“The following day she reported herself as unfit for work, describing that her head was all over the place.”

Davies, aged 27, confessed to the woman he was “obsessed” with her and he also threatened to self-harm and hinted he might kill himself.

The defendant pleaded guilty to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.

The offence took place over an eight-month period spanning January and August this year.

When she reported Davies to the police she confessed she was “at breaking point”.

The defendant told her if she finished with him she would have “blood on your hands”.

Nicholas Gedge representing Davies said: “I would submit that his mental health background is a mitigating feature.”

His barrister added: “I would also submit that the defendant’s behaviour was completely out of character and there is a low risk of reoffending.”

Judge Vanessa Francis told Davies he had “gaslit and manipulated” his victim.

She added: "You were cruel and selfish.

"You took advantage of her and her willingness to help you.”

Davies, of Bryngoleu Crescent, Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taf was jailed for six months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was ordered to pay his victim £1,000 compensation and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact her.