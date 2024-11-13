Live - crash closes road at busy junction

- A road has closed following a crash on New Road, Tir-Y-Berth at the junction of Beatty Street down to the roundabout.
- The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
- The public are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Live
