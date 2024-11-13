Lush is inviting customers to enjoy a bear hug this World Kindness Day (Wednesday, November 13), with a free bear-shaped bath bomb with every purchase made in-store or via the Lush app.

This fizzy little friend is like a hug in a bath - treat yourself to a soothing soak, or pay it forward and gift to a loved one to spread a little kindness.

No minimum price is needed - a purchase of any value will qualify customers to receive a free Violet Bear or Candy Bear while stocks last.

Both bath bombs are packed with moisturising Illipe Butter sourced from a social enterprise on Borneo that aims to protect and preserve the rainforest through sustainable sourcing, providing around 700 families with a fair income.

Each bear has a distinctive fragrance - one is scented with refreshing, zesty “sunshine in a bottle” bergamot oil and blackcurrant absolute, while the other has a more floral scent thanks to violet leaf and rose absolute.

Lush’s Pakistani rose absolute is produced from Damask roses grown in Pakistan without pesticides, due to permaculture techniques.

Additionally, the bears are hand-pressed in Lush’s Dorset bath bomb factory.

Manufacturing teams use freshly blended powders to ensure the colours, fragrance and signature fizz is captured in each bear and before they can leave the factory, the finishing touch is added - every bear has its own individually hand-painted nose.

For full terms and conditions, visit the Lush UK website.

Recommended reading:

Kasey Swithenbank, Lush UK&I head of retail commented: “We’re thrilled to celebrate World Kindness Day by offering our customers a little extra joy when they pop into their local store to pick up their favourite Lush goodies.

"Kindness is at the heart of everything we do at Lush, and what better way to spread a bit of kindness than with a free bath bomb.

"This day is a reminder to us all that small acts can go a very long way."