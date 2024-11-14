Lewis Lindley disputed committing the offence in Newport in a Ford Focus on the A48 SDR at the westbound junction with Usk Way on December 9 last year.

After pleading not guilty to failing to comply with an indication given by a traffic sign, the case was listed for trial.

But Lindley, 33, from Cwmbran didn’t attend the case which took place at the town’s magistrates’ court.

The defendant was found guilty in his absence and ordered to pay £650 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lindley, of Oakfield Grange, Oakfield was also fined £220, ordered to pay a £88 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.