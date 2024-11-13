Chairman Nigel Railton made the announcement on Wednesday (November 13) morning saying the decision came as the group looks to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over five years.

The Post Office revealed it is looking to offload 115 directly-owned branches within its 11,500 network.

This could see these branches transferred to retail partners or postmasters, or potentially closed.

MAPPED: Full list of Post Office branches at risk of closing

The Post Office branches that are at risk of closing, according to The Mirror, are:

Aldwych

Antrim

Baker Street

Bangor

Barnes Green

Barnet

Belfast City

Bexhill On Sea

Bideford

Birmingham

Bransholme

Breck Road

Bridlington

Brixton

Broadway

Caernarfon

Cambridge City

Canning Town

Chester Le Street

City of London

Clapham Common

Cosham

Cricklewood

Crossgates

Croydon High Street

Dereham

Didsbury Village

Dunraven Place

East Dulwich

Eccles

Eccleston Street

Edinburgh City

Furness House

Glasgow

Gloucester

Golders Green

Great Portland Street

Grimsby

Haddington

Hampstead

Harlesden

Harold Hill

High Holborn

Houndsditch

Hyde

Inverness

Islington

Kendal

Kennington Park

Kensington

Kettering

Kilburn

Kingsbury

Kingsland High Street

Kirkwall

Knightsbridge

Leigh

Leighton Buzzard

Liskeard

London Bridge

Londonderry

Lower Edmonton

Lupus Street

Manchester

Matlock

Melville Road

Merthyr Tydfil

Milton Keynes

Morecambe

Morley

Mount Pleasant

Mutley

Nailsea

Newquay

Newtownards

Northolt

Old Swan

Oswestry

Oxford

Paddington Quay

Paignton

Port Talbot

Portsmouth

Poulton Le Fylde

Prestwich

Raynes Park

Redditch

Roman Road

Romsey

Rotherham

Salford City

Saltcoats

Sheffield City

South Ockendon

South Shields

Southall

Springburn Way

St Johns (Leeds)

St Peters Street

Stamford

Stamford Hill

Stockport

Stornoway

Stroud

Sunderland City

Teignmouth

The Markets

Vauxhall Bridge Road

Wealdstone

Westbourne

Wester Hailes

Windsor

Worlds End

Yate Sodbury

Around 1,000 workers are employed across the 115 Post Office branches that are at risk of closing. These positions are now all under threat.

Hundreds of further roles are also under threat at Post Office headquarters as it looks to streamline back office operations.

Post Office chairman Nigel Railton said the shake-up will also offer a “new deal for postmasters” by increasing their share of revenue and giving them a greater say in the running of the business as it looks to move on from the Horizon IT scandal.

The plans, which are subject to government funding, would see average branch pay doubled by 2030, with £120 million in additional pay by the end of the first year.