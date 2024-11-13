The Post Office has confirmed it could close more than 100 branches across the UK putting 1000s of jobs at risk.

Chairman Nigel Railton made the announcement on Wednesday (November 13) morning saying the decision came as the group looks to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over five years.

The Post Office revealed it is looking to offload 115 directly-owned branches within its 11,500 network.

This could see these branches transferred to retail partners or postmasters, or potentially closed.

The Post Office branches that are at risk of closing, according to The Mirror, are:

  • Aldwych
  • Antrim
  • Baker Street
  • Bangor
  • Barnes Green
  • Barnet
  • Belfast City
  • Bexhill On Sea
  • Bideford
  • Birmingham
  • Bransholme
  • Breck Road
  • Bridlington
  • Brixton
  • Broadway
  • Caernarfon
  • Cambridge City
  • Canning Town
  • Chester Le Street
  • City of London
  • Clapham Common
  • Cosham
  • Cricklewood
  • Crossgates
  • Croydon High Street
  • Dereham
  • Didsbury Village
  • Dunraven Place
  • East Dulwich
  • Eccles
  • Eccleston Street
  • Edinburgh City
  • Furness House
  • Glasgow
  • Gloucester
  • Golders Green
  • Great Portland Street
  • Grimsby
  • Haddington
  • Hampstead
  • Harlesden
  • Harold Hill
  • High Holborn
  • Houndsditch
  • Hyde
  • Inverness
  • Islington
  • Kendal
  • Kennington Park
  • Kensington
  • Kettering
  • Kilburn
  • Kingsbury
  • Kingsland High Street
  • Kirkwall
  • Knightsbridge
  • Leigh
  • Leighton Buzzard
  • Liskeard
  • London Bridge
  • Londonderry
  • Lower Edmonton
  • Lupus Street
  • Manchester
  • Matlock
  • Melville Road
  • Merthyr Tydfil
  • Milton Keynes
  • Morecambe
  • Morley
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Mutley
  • Nailsea
  • Newquay
  • Newtownards
  • Northolt
  • Old Swan
  • Oswestry
  • Oxford
  • Paddington Quay
  • Paignton
  • Port Talbot
  • Portsmouth
  • Poulton Le Fylde
  • Prestwich
  • Raynes Park
  • Redditch
  • Roman Road
  • Romsey
  • Rotherham
  • Salford City
  • Saltcoats
  • Sheffield City
  • South Ockendon
  • South Shields
  • Southall
  • Springburn Way
  • St Johns (Leeds)
  • St Peters Street
  • Stamford
  • Stamford Hill
  • Stockport
  • Stornoway
  • Stroud
  • Sunderland City
  • Teignmouth
  • The Markets
  • Vauxhall Bridge Road
  • Wealdstone
  • Westbourne
  • Wester Hailes
  • Windsor
  • Worlds End
  • Yate Sodbury

Around 1,000 workers are employed across the 115 Post Office branches that are at risk of closing. These positions are now all under threat.

Hundreds of further roles are also under threat at Post Office headquarters as it looks to streamline back office operations.

Post Office chairman Nigel Railton said the shake-up will also offer a “new deal for postmasters” by increasing their share of revenue and giving them a greater say in the running of the business as it looks to move on from the Horizon IT scandal.

The plans, which are subject to government funding, would see average branch pay doubled by 2030, with £120 million in additional pay by the end of the first year.