Friday, November 15 will see the face of Joel’s murderer revealed but viewers will have to wait a little longer than they might have hoped (you won't be able to watch it before work).

This is because an ITV spokesperson has confirmed Friday’s episode won't be uploaded early in the morning to ITVX as it's been cancelled.

Instead, fans of the long-running soap will have to wait for it to air on ITV1 on Friday evening from 8pm.

The Radio Times synopsis explains: “While Kit interviews his chief suspect, the true events of the night of Joel Deering's murder are finally revealed, but who did kill the psycho solicitor?”

The last time viewers saw Joel was when he was sitting in his car with his face covered in blood.

There are many suspects who could be Joel’s killer as he made a list of enemies throughout his time on the cobbles.

These include the likes of Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), DC Kit (Jacob Roberts), Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown), Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton), Ellie Benton (Lola Blue), Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges), Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan), Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) and Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin).

It comes as Corrie and Emmerdale recently became available to watch first on ITVX each morning, ahead of their usual broadcast on ITV1.

The change came into place on Monday, October 14 after fans were able to watch episodes of both soaps early on ITVX during the Olympics and Euros this summer.

Craig Morris, managing editor of ITV Channels and ITVX previously said: “The positive response when we made the soaps available at 7am during the Euros and the Olympics this year shows that audiences want to choose when to watch their favourite soap.

"Now you can choose when to enjoy your daily dose of drama - whether during the morning commute, over lunch or at a time that suits you each evening.”