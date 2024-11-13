The winners of the 2024 Campsites.co.uk Camping and Glamping Awards have been revealed with several south Wales sites being named among the best in the UK.
The Camping and Glamping Awards were created to "highlight some of the best camping, glamping and touring sites the UK has to offer".
The 2024 Camping and Glamping Awards saw 12 campsites in South Wales take home 16 awards.
The best camping and glamping sites in the UK
The 2024 Campsites.co.uk overall award winners included:
- Best Campsite: Nantcol Waterfalls, Gwynedd
- Best Caravan Park: Tregarton Park, Cornwall
- Best Glamping Site: East Thorne, Cornwall
- Best Family Campsite: Wooda Farm Holiday Park, Cornwall
- Best Adult Only Site: Longnor Wood Holiday Park, Derbyshire
- Most Unique Site: Woodfire Camping, Petworth, Sussex
- Best Budget Friendly Campsite: Bwch yn Uchaf, Bala, Gwynedd
- Top Dog Award: St Helens in the Park, Scarborough, Yorkshire
- Best Newcomer Award: Ty Cochyn Caravan and Campsite, Anglesey
- Greener Site Award: Nyth Robin, Gwynedd
- Best Holiday Park: Highlands End Holiday Park, Dorset
- Best Coastal Campsite: Ocean Pitch, Devon
- Best Small Campsite: Parkgate Farm Holidays, Cumbria & Lake District
Cosmos Camping in Gwynfe finished runner-up in the Best Adult Only Campsite category.
While Folly Farm Holiday Park in Pembrokeshire was crowned runner up for Best Family Campsite in the UK.
South Wales campsites commended at the 2024 Camping and Glamping Awards
Meanwhile, the regional South Wales winners at the 2024 Camping and Glamping Awards were:
Best Caravan Park
- Winner: River View Touring Park (Pontarddulais)
- Runner up: Pelcomb Cross Campsite (Haverfordwest) and Erwlon Caravan and Camping Park (Llandovery)
Best Campsite
- Winner: Quarry Park Camping (Haverfordwest)
- Runner up: Cowpots Camping (Whitland) and Oaklea (Narberth)
Best Adult-Only Campsite
- Winner: Cosmos Camping (Gwynfe)
Best Family Campsite
- Winner: Folly Farm Holiday Park (Begelly)
- Runner up: River View Touring Park (Pontarddulais) and Big Barn Camping (Carmarthen)
Best Glamping Site
- Winner: Rockfield Glamping (Monmouth)
- Runner up: Beachside Glamping Dale (Haverfordwest) and Wigwam Holidays Shellstone (Tenby)
Founder of Campsites.co.uk, Martin Smith, added: "Our annual awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the UK's best campsites, and this year's standards feel higher than ever.
"Each of the winning sites stand out for the care they put into being consistently excellent.
"My thanks and congratulations to all of the winners for adding some much-needed adventure to everyday life!"
