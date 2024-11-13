A MAN from Penarth is wanted by police for the offences assault, harassment and burglary.
The wanted man is Adam Boyles, 38, who is from Penarth and has links to Grangetown.
An appeal was launched by South Wales Police on their social media to find him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact South Wales Police.
You can contact South Wales Police via their live chat, website, 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
