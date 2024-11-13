Sioned Williams described new draft guidance for political parties on diversity and inclusion as “too little, too late”, with the next Senedd election less than 18 months away.

Plaid Cymru’s shadow social justice secretary said the voluntary guidance has no teeth after the Welsh Government scrapped a proposed law on gender quotas in September.

She said: “Although any and all steps to try to increase diversity in politics are very welcome, I am deeply disappointed at the rolling back by the Welsh Government.”

Ms Williams said: "Voluntary guidance, which won’t be ready for months, really isn’t going to achieve that change for the Senedd elections in 2026.”

Her Plaid Cymru colleague Heledd Fychan pointed out there will be no penalties nor repercussions if political parties do not implement the guidance.

The Conservatives’ Darren Millar criticised a lack of engagement from the Welsh Government since legislation on gender quotas was withdrawn.

He questioned a “limited” focus on other aspects of equality such as age, faith and disability.

Jane Dodds, Welsh Liberal Democrats' leader, raised the Electoral Reform Society’s warning of a “sizeable risk” the next Senedd could be the least gender-balanced in history.

She told the debating chamber or Siambr: “The evidence is clear: legislative gender quotas are the only way to achieve gender-balanced Senedds.”

Hannah Blythyn, Labour backbencher who represents Delyn, said making the Senedd more representative not only changes the face of politics but its focus too.

Ms Blythyn said: “We’ve talked about other protected characteristics and as an out lesbian, I’m very much in the minority in this place still and I’d like to see that diversity grow.”

In a statement to the Senedd on November 12, Jane Hutt recognised “huge disappointment” that gender quotas will not be underpinned by law.

Ms Hutt explained the final guidance, which is also for council elections, will be published in spring following confirmation of new boundaries for the 2026 Senedd poll.

A consultation on the draft guidance closes on January 7.