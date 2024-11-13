Pro Steel Engineering has opened a new 22,000 sq. ft unit at Mamhilad Park Estate to prepare for growth in the aviation sector.

The specialist steel fabrication company, which saw a £12million turnover last year, a 50 per cent increase, will use the industrial unit to assemble steel-clad frames for Heathrow Airport.

These frames will be used as security checkpoints for contractors and staff entering the main airfield.

This is the second project for Pro Steel Engineering at Heathrow, having already completed a new virtual control facility at the airport.

Pro Steel Engineering was co-founded in 2012 by director Richard Selby MBE.

Mr Selby said: "The aviation sector is driving significant growth in our industry.

"We are well-placed to capitalise on the opportunities given our highly skilled workforce and standardised approach that is based on modular designs being built and assembled off-site before being transported to site for installation.

"This efficiency saves the client time and money.

"With a team of 50, we are now starting to ramp-up manufacturing for this latest contract with Heathrow.

"The new unit at Mamhilad provides us with an ideal opportunity to co-locate close to our main facility in Pontypool, ensuring continuity for our staff along with the same good access for transportation."

James Crawford, chief executive of Johnsey Estates UK Limited which owns Mamhilad, said: "As an important local employer, Pro Steel Engineering is firmly embedded within our local economy and is known for delivering high-profile projects throughout the UK.

"It’s testament to our flexible approach to space and terms plus our location that the company has chosen Mamhilad for their expansion."

Other Pro Steel Engineering projects include the extension of Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport, SCALE, the new attraction at the Principality Stadium, and ICC Wales’ 22-tonne steel Welsh dragon.