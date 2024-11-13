South Wales Argus
Hundreds of homes without power as major power cut sweeps community

More than 500 homes in Pontypool without power

By Sallie Phillips

  • More than 500 homes in Pontypool are without power
  • Homes in the NP4 area are affected
  • National Grid aims to have all power restored by 5pm

