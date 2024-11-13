Hundreds of homes without power as major power cut sweeps community

Live More than 500 homes in Pontypool without power Emergency Pontypool By Sallie Phillips Share More than 500 homes in Pontypool are without power Homes in the NP4 area are affected National Grid aims to have all power restored by 5pm Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
