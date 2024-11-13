Gwent Police were called to a report of a crash on the A469 near Ystrad Mynach at around 4.20pm on Tuesday, November 12.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The incident involved two cars, with three people - namely both drivers and a one-year-old passenger taken to hospital as a precaution.

The full statement from Gwent Police read: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A469 at around 4.20pm on Tuesday 12 November.

"Officers and paramedics attended, and the collision involved two cars.

"The drivers of both cars, and a one-year-old passenger, were taken to hospital as a precaution."