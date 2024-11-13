Blue Cross, which has a rehoming and advice unit in Newport, highlighted Diane James' service.

The national pet charity announced that Ms James, head of people services, was recognised at the Helplines Partnership’s 2024 Helpline Awards.

Ms James, who has been with Blue Cross for 10 years, was acknowledged for her work in building the charity’s pet loss support service.

This year, the service is marking 30 years of helping owners through any loss of a pet.

So far this year, the team has provided support to more than 22,000 people through its confidential telephone helpline, email, and webchat services.

Ms James said: "I work with exceptional people, I always say it’s a vocation not a job and was so pleased to win the award, it’s a testament to the service and charity.

"I also want to thank David my husband and Lucy our daughter for their unwavering support over the years."

Beth Verrechia, director of people and people services at Blue Cross, said: "Diane has been instrumental in developing a service that brings comfort to people when they need it most.

"Her dedication and compassion have shaped our Pet Loss Support service into a lifeline for so many, providing vital support to pet owners across the UK."

The awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the helpline sector, recognising the unwavering commitment of individuals and organisations supporting communities across the UK and abroad.