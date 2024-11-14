Local ward councillors for Lliswerry Andrew Sterry and Allan Morris have both called for an end to the ongoing fly-tipping problem in their ward.

Cllr Sterry shared a number of images of instances of fly-tipping within the ward on their Lliswerry Ward Matters Facebook page on Tuesday, November 12, following a visit around the area to look into a number of problems in the ward.

The pair have previously expressed concerns over the increasing fly-tipping problem, with Cllr Morris now calling it "an absolute nightmare".

He explained: "Fly tipping has become an absolute nightmare. We unfortunately have these little pockets within the ward where some people continually dump their rubbish, and it can be really difficult to educate people when this keeps happening.

"There have been numerous occasions where we've seen one group of people dump rubbish, and then other people have seen that and think it is okay to dump their rubbish because others have done it.

"Honestly, all I want is for people to actually take some responsibility for their own rubbish."

Cllr Morris and Cllr Sterry had raised concerns over fly tipping back in March 2023 when Newport City Council changed their bin collection frequency to every three weeks for household and garden waste.

Even then, they described Lliswerry as an "area plagued with rubbish" and voiced multiple concerns over what would happen to the ward with the rubbish being collected less often.

Cllr Morris explained to the Argus that fly tipping is one of the "biggest complaints we get", and it is happening on a frequent basis.

Due to the nature of how much fly tipping is impacting Lliswerry, with the councillors believing it happens as people assume it is okay when others do it, Cllr Morris says he lacks sympathy with anyone who gets fined.

He said: "I have absolutely no sympathy for anyone who gets caught doing this and gets fined as a result.

"In fact, I actually would encourage people to report others if they see anyone fly tipping. That's one of the only ways we might be able to stop this.

"People are taking advantage of things like this, and I just feel people, and we as a whole community in particular, have got to take a more responsible attitude towards it.

"It's a case of your rubbish, your problem. Fly tipping just causes problems for everyone, which is completely unfair."