South Wales Police in Cardiff are investigating the murder of a 43-year-old man in the St Mellons area of the city.

The family of the victim have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing in Heol Trostre at around 4pm yesterday, Tuesday, November 12.

Police cordons remain in place while enquiries continue.

Detective Superintendent Paul Raikes from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “A murder investigation has begun, and this is an appeal to witnesses who were in the Heol Trostre and Coleford Drive areas of St Mellons at around 4pm yesterday to please come forward with information no matter how insignificant they may feel it is.

“We would also appeal for anyone with mobile phone footage or CCTV to please contact us.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as officers conduct their enquiries.”

Anyone with information or footage that may help the police's enquiries is asked to submit it here.