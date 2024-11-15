Gavin Cole had made a retrospective application to keep the catering van on land that was supposed to have been landscaped when permission for four industrial units was granted in 2019.

Torfaen Borough Council has said the concreate area is supposed to have a grass lawn and trees should have been planted and its planning enforcement team is currently investigating the apparent failure to comply with the 2019 permission at the Usk Vale Park estate in Cwmoody at Mamhilad north of New Inn, Pontypool.

Planning officer Simon Pritchard refused the application as it undermined the “good design” of the estate the landscaping condition was intended to achieve.

He also said a retail development outside of the borough’s core retail areas was at odds with its planning policies and the van would be reliant on people driving private vehicles to reach it which doesn’t comply with local and national planning policies.

The council’s highways department said it couldn’t support the plans put forward which included two picnic tables to the side of the van and space for three overflow parking spaces but conditions could have made it acceptable.

The planning department also said as there is already a Greggs bakery on the estate the catering van could be considered an “over provision” and there was no evidence to suggest the van would primarily serve the estate.

As the application sought to allow the van to operate until 8pm, and the industrial estate is easily accessible from the A4042 trunk road, it was considered many customers would arrive by car, meaning it doesn’t meet policies intended to discourage private motor trips. The location was also described as not easily accessible by foot or by cycling.

The 2019 application for the four units was granted to a firm named Starburst (UK) Ltd.