Luke Baulch was handed community order after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at the Faizan-e-Madina mosque on Newport’s Shaftesbury Street.

The 43-year-old had been initially accused of religiously aggravated criminal damage but that charge was dropped.

Baulch, of Durham Road, Newport committed the offence at around 7am on Thursday, August 1.

The defendant was made the subject of a 12-month mental health treatment requirement as a non-residential patient after appearing at the city’s magistrates' court.

He will have to attend eight to 12 sessions with a psychologist.

Baulch will also have to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay the mosque £500 in compensation.