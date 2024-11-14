The UK Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Spain amid fresh flood warnings issued for the country.

Spain's Civil Protection Agency sent a mass alert to phones in Málaga province on Tuesday evening (November 12) warning of an "extreme risk of rainfall".

This comes just two weeks after flash floods in Valencia and other parts of Spain which killed more than 220 people.

BBC News adds: "The area, including the tourist resorts of Marbella, Velez and Estepona, is expected to take the brunt of the extreme weather phenomenon known as a "Dana"."

Foreign Office updates Spain travel advice

In an update on its Spain travel advice page, the Foreign Office states: "Severe weather and flooding is affecting many areas along the Mediterranean coastline of Spain.

"In particular, many parts of the Valencia region and Castilla La Mancha continue to be severely affected by recent flooding. Journeys may be affected.

"Check the latest weather warnings from Spain’s meteorological office before you travel and follow instructions from local authorities."

What regions of Spain could be impacted by flood warnings?

Several other regions in Spain remain on alert as the new weather front is expected to bring torrential rain and low temperatures.

Catalonia in north-eastern Spain, particularly the coast near Tarragona, has also been placed on red alert until Wednesday evening (November 13), BBC News reports.

Schools in the entire southern province of Málaga have been closed while many supermarkets have kept shutters down.

Around 3,000 people living in close proximity to the Guadalhorce River have been told to leave their homes, the Regional Government of Andalusia has said.

Regional government's Minister of the Presidency Antonio Sanz said: "We have not evacuated entire towns, but rather specific areas linked to the riverbank.

"This decision has been communicated to the government of Spain in order to receive collaboration from the state security forces and bodies."