Rats carry lots of diseases and they can leave a mess behind so you might want someone else to help you with your rodent problem.

Let’s take a look at what you need to do and who you should call if you spot rats in your home or garden.

Who should you call if you find rats in your home or garden?





To report a pest problem, the government website encourages you to get in touch with your council to see if they provide pest control services to get rid of rats.

You can enter your postcode and the website will match the postcode to a council and direct you to their website for more information.

The British Pest Control Association (BPCA) recommends getting in touch with a professional pest management company that is a member of BPCA.

The website explains: “They are trained in rat control and will have access to a range of professional use rodenticides and tools, which are not available to the public.

“Knowing how much, where, and when to deploy products is where professionals are able to take control of situations efficiently. There’s also a growing issue with resistance, due to incorrect choice of rodenticide or widespread use by members of the public.

“Professional pest controllers will take an integrated pest management (IPM) approach to tackling your infestation.

“A pest professional will have access to monitoring equipment, which they will use to confirm entry points into your property, the size of the infestation and to track the rat to its harbourage (nest).

“They can then recommend a proofing strategy and decide on the best course of action in terms of control; this could be traps, rodenticides or a combination of both.

“You should always expect to receive a full, written report from a professional pest technician.”

You can find a pest management company using the BPCA website. You'll need to enter your postcode and state whether your property is commercial or residential and the service you'd like.

Then, companies that are BPCA members and located in your area will be listed with contact details.

The BPCA says all of its members have the correct insurance and use trained and qualified technicians.

They all have to be audited to the British Standard in pest management EN 16636 and follow BPCA’s Codes of Best Practice.