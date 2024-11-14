Residents of Ringland, a community within Newport, have raised multiple concerns with their local councillors of potentially illegal damage being done to the trees in the old woodland.

Local ward councillor Emma Stowell-Corten told the Argus she has recently received a number of similar complaints from residents raising concerns over illegal felling of trees.

According to Cllr Stowell-Corten, if these concerns are correct, these people's actions are equal to criminal damage in the woodland.

This is due to Ringland Woods status as an ancient woodland where evidence of an Iron Age settlement has previously been found.

As a result of this, if the trees are found to be being felled without the permission of the council, it is criminal damage.

While some old wood has recently been removed from the area with full council permission, Cllr Stowell-Corten says that a number of residents have continued to remain very concerned about possible illegal damage being done.

As a means of finding a way to ease her local residents' concerns, Cllr Stowell-Corten, along with her fellow local councillor Laura Lacey, has reported the concerns to Gwent Police.

Police have now advised any residents with concerns about criminal damage at Ringland Wood to report it by calling 101 or contacting the police via the online or social media channels.

Cllr Stowell-Corten told the Argus: "Residents have raised concerns with us about the potentially illegal felling of trees in Ringland Woods.

"Ringland Woods is an ancient woodland where evidence of an Iron Age settlement has been found. If trees are being felled without council permission, it constitutes criminal damage.

"Some removal of old wood has been permitted in the area, but residents remain deeply concerned about illegal activity in the woods.

"Today, [Wednesday, November 13] Councillor Laura Lacey and I spoke with the local police inspector, who advised us to inform residents that if they witness any illegal activity in the ancient woodland at the heart of Ringland, they should report it to the police by calling 101 or using the police contact options on Facebook or online.

"Additionally, we are aware of some overgrowth in the woods, which we have asked council officers to look into."