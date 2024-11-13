South Wales Argus
Road closed due to crash with emergency services on scene

Live

St Luke's Road, Pontnewynydd closed due to crash

By Sallie Phillips

  • St Luke's Road, Pontnewynydd is currently closed due to a crash
  • The road is closed between the One Stop shop and Handbury Road junction
  • Emergency services are on scene and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

