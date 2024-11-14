Monmouthshire County Council have implemented a number of road closures around the site of the fire on Frogmore Street in Abergavenny on Sunday.

There is currently an ongoing multi-agency investigation by Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire devastated dozens of buildings and residents when it tore through Frogmore Street late on Sunday (Image: Newsquest) In order to support this investigation, the road closures will remain in effect until further notice due to safety concerns for the public.

Currently, the road closures are as follows:

Frogmore Street

No Vehicle access to Frogmore Street.

Pedestrian Access up to the Baker Street and Frogmore Street junction only.

Pedestrian access to the southern end of Frogmore Street is via the A40 only.

Baker Street

No vehicle access past the junction of Princes Street.

Authorised pedestrian access only.

High Street

Delivery vehicle access between 4pm - 10am, restricted to a maximum weight of 7.5 tons.

No through vehicle access, exit via Lion Street.

Full pedestrian access.

A number of roads will be closed until further notice for public safety during the investigation (Image: MCC)

Changes to the road closures will be updated as investigations are concluded, and Monmouthshire County Council will update the public via their website and social media channels.

Council Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, commented: "We are truly shocked by the events of Sunday night. Our thoughts are with all residents and businesses affected.

"As a council, we are here to support anyone needing information or assistance following the fire. The current closures have been implemented for the public's safety. While we understand this may impact other businesses, public safety is our number one priority at this moment in time."

"We will continue collaborating with emergency services and our partners to support everyone affected."

"I would like to thank the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police for their prompt response and continued support.

"I also thank Abergavenny Town Council and the local community. Once again they showed what we do best in Monmouthshire: selfless practical help and support for people in need."