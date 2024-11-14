South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Traffic delays on M4

Summary

Traffic on M4 eastbound causing delays for commuters

Traffic
Malpas
Newport
Tredegar
By Tristan Rees

Our live feed has now finished.

  • The M4 eastbound was busy with traffic which has now cleared. There was slow moving traffic between junctions 28 (Tredegar Park) and 24 (Coldra). Drivers were being advised to allow additional time for travel in the area.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos