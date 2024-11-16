From small community inns to a 90s and noughties nightclub, many pubs and bars have closed in Pontypool over the years.

'Stood shoulder to shoulder unable to move' at The George

Julie Whitcombe described The George as "the heart of Pontypool".

Lisa Wright, who went to the pub in the 1980s, said: "I can remember many good nights in the George.

"Stood shoulder to shoulder unable to move as it was that full and brimming over into the street," said Ms Wright.

Digby's - 'It was the only place to go late in Pontypool'





Digby's was Pontypool's only nightclub which used to be situated off the Clarence Roundabout.

Phil Watkins said he has "wild memories of late teens early twenties, having a few down The George onto Digby's".

Mr Watkins said there was "never a dull moment in that place. Most [people were] on some sort of substance, you can tell, eyes fixed and dilated".

"Some great dance music, [we] had a right laugh. Some stuff went on in that place - I was quite surprised it lasted that long. It was the only place to go late in Pontypool, it wasn’t great but it was fun," he said.

Sharon Harris Price said she has some "great memories" of Digby's in Pontypool in the 1990s and it holds a special place in her heart.

Mrs Price said: "Digby's is where I met my husband in 1995 and we are still together now."

The Globe - 'Happy memories with friends'





The Globe was up for sale in August this year.

Many Pontypool residents miss spending time in the pub.

Mrs Price said: "Happy memories with friends on Sunday nights at the Globe. We lived for our Sunday night."

The Lamb and Mountain Air - 'A great loss to the community'





Some pubs in the area were out of the town in the nearby communities.

Lynne Bradford grew up in Penyrheol, where the pubs The Lamb and Mountain Air were situated before closing. Ms Bradford's grandparents ran Mountain Air.

(Image: Lynne Bradford) Lynne Bradford's grandparents ran the now-closed Mountain Air pub in Penyrheol, near Pontypool.

Ms Bradford said: "The Mountain Air was owned by my grandparents, I spent many years at this lovely old pub. Both these great pubs [The Lamb and Mountain Air] are now changed into houses, a great loss to the community."

Wetherspoons - 'Value for money'





Many Pontypool residents also miss the Wetherspoons in their town.

The John Capel Hanbury, the Wetherspoons in Pontypool, was sold in 2015.

Joanne Hicks said: "[The] food in Wetherspoons wasn’t the best, but took the kids there for tea after school sometimes. Value for money."