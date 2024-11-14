Little-known streaming service Pluto TV, which is run by Paramount, offers thousands of "iconic" films and television series across more than 100 channels and is available to Virgin Media customers.

Shows available on Pluto TV include:

SpongeBob SquarePants

Catfish

Teen Mom

Geordie Shore

South Park

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Hell's Kitchen

Ex on the Beach

While you will also be able to find movies including:

Magic Mike

Ali

The Twilight saga movies

Hellboy

Halloween

For a full list of TV shows and movies available you can visit the Pluto TV website.

Pluto TV is free to access and is available for all Virgin Media customers with Virgin TV 360 or Stream.

Virgin Media announced its collaboration with Pluto TV in July 2023, but some customers may have forgotten they are there.

You don't have to sign up to Pluto TV, according to The Sun, streams will load instantly.

TV shows and movies are also available on-demand.

At the time of the announcement, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, David Bouchier, said: “Virgin TV brings together fantastic programming and popular apps that we know our customers will love.

"With Pluto TV now available on Virgin TV 360 and Stream, our customers can tune into even more unmissable entertainment.”