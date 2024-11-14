Virgin Media customers may not realise there are more than 100 channels hidden on their TV boxes that can be easily accessed for free.
Little-known streaming service Pluto TV, which is run by Paramount, offers thousands of "iconic" films and television series across more than 100 channels and is available to Virgin Media customers.
Shows available on Pluto TV include:
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Catfish
- Teen Mom
- Geordie Shore
- South Park
- CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
- Hell's Kitchen
- Ex on the Beach
Let the drama unfold!#RealityTV #JerseyShore #ExOnTheBeach #TheChallenge #GeordieShore pic.twitter.com/jgQXYnvYyz— Pluto TV UK (@PlutoTVUK) July 28, 2024
While you will also be able to find movies including:
- Magic Mike
- Ali
- The Twilight saga movies
- Hellboy
- Halloween
For a full list of TV shows and movies available you can visit the Pluto TV website.
Who can access Pluto TV?
Pluto TV is free to access and is available for all Virgin Media customers with Virgin TV 360 or Stream.
Virgin Media announced its collaboration with Pluto TV in July 2023, but some customers may have forgotten they are there.
You don't have to sign up to Pluto TV, according to The Sun, streams will load instantly.
TV shows and movies are also available on-demand.
At the time of the announcement, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, David Bouchier, said: “Virgin TV brings together fantastic programming and popular apps that we know our customers will love.
"With Pluto TV now available on Virgin TV 360 and Stream, our customers can tune into even more unmissable entertainment.”
