The global supermarket giant has proposed for the new store to be built on the Glan Llyn housing development on Queens Way, in Llanwern.

The former Llanwern Steelworks site could soon house a 1,334 metre squared Lidl branch, which will have the much-loved Lidl bakery and infamous 'middle of Lidl' aisle.

The plans also include customer toilets with baby changing facilities, and parking for cars and bicycles, some with electric vehicle charging points.

The proposed Lidl store would be in addition to its existing Newport locations - on Usk Way and Cardiff Road.

These stores pay employees £12.40 per hour as a minimum.

A spokesperson for Lidl GB said: "Lidl has confirmed plans for a new store, a nursery and a small retail parade in Newport after submitting plans to Newport City Council.

"If approved, the new store would mark a multi-million-pound investment in the local economy.

"The new store would also create up to 40 new jobs whilst increasing local access to high-quality, affordable products."

George Ledward, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, commented: “We have seen demand for our best value products continue to grow across South Wales, so we’re delighted to confirm our plans for our third store in Newport.

"Our teams are constantly searching for new sites across Britain, identifying opportunities not just in towns where we don’t currently have stores, but also in areas like Newport where existing stores are experiencing increased demand.

"We’ll continue to keep the local community updated throughout the Glan Llyn store’s planning journey.

