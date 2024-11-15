CERYS DAVIES, 21, of Nash Grove, Newport must pay £154 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to driving while using a handheld mobile phone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

CONNOR HUGHES, 21, of Heol Aneurin, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £618 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

DARRYL ADAMS, 52, of Princess Street, Abertillery must pay £451 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

SUSAN LUFFMAN, 68, of Nash Road, Newport must pay £219 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

PAUL BASTON, 53, of Leach Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £338 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

LIAM CONWAY, 32, of Buzzard Way, Penallta, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt.

SAMINA ALI, 48, of Stockwood View, Langstone, Newport must pay £381 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ANDREW WILLIAMS, 47, of Hollybush Close, Cwmbran must pay £341 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

THOMAS MUSCOTT, 27, of Fron Wen, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.