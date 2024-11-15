A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
CERYS DAVIES, 21, of Nash Grove, Newport must pay £154 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to driving while using a handheld mobile phone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
CONNOR HUGHES, 21, of Heol Aneurin, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £618 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
DARRYL ADAMS, 52, of Princess Street, Abertillery must pay £451 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
SUSAN LUFFMAN, 68, of Nash Road, Newport must pay £219 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
PAUL BASTON, 53, of Leach Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £338 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
LIAM CONWAY, 32, of Buzzard Way, Penallta, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt.
SAMINA ALI, 48, of Stockwood View, Langstone, Newport must pay £381 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
ANDREW WILLIAMS, 47, of Hollybush Close, Cwmbran must pay £341 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
THOMAS MUSCOTT, 27, of Fron Wen, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article