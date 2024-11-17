It’s remarkable how her legacy still resonates with so many people around the world, even after all this time.

Her impact, both as a public figure and through her charitable work, remains significant.

Diana visited Newport, a city in South Wales, in October 1987.

One of the main events of the day was her visit to the Newport Civic Centre, where she was received warmly by local officials and residents.

As always, Diana displayed her trademark warmth and approachability, engaging with the people of Newport and listening to their concerns.

The visit was part of a broader series of royal engagements in Wales that year.

She also visited the National Garden Festival in Newport, a project that was part of a major regeneration effort to improve the local environment.

The Garden Festival was a significant event for the city, and Diana's attendance helped draw attention to it.

Her presence was symbolic of her ongoing support for environmental and social initiatives.

The people of Newport fondly remember her visit as one of her more down-to-earth engagements, where she spoke with local residents and supported community projects.

As part of the same trip, Princess Diana visited Monmouth.

Monmouth was particularly special to Diana due to its connection to the Royal Family's patronage of the Monmouth School, an independent school where Prince Charles had attended.

One of the key moments in Monmouth was her visit to the Monmouthshire Show, a traditional agricultural event.