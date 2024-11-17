Autumn is in full swing and as the weather transitions from the summer to winter, spells of heavy rain are common.
So far, the autumn of 2024 has been relatively dry. However, there have been times in the past where flooding.
The recent flooding in Spain, which caused devastation in the towns around Valencia is reminder of the impact heavy rain can have on a community.
Gwent gets its fair share of rain. The Argus have looked through the archives to see how flooding affected residents in South Wales in 1990.
The floods in February, October and November 1990 affected towns, roads, businesses in Risca, Crosskeys, Monmouth and Malpas to name a few.
