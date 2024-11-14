Owain Roberts, 19, of St Michael Street in Newport, used a 3D printer to build an FGC-9 pistol.

FGC stands for "f*ck gun control" according to the court.

Cardiff Crown Court heard on November 14 that inside Robert's bedroom at his father's house on Clarence Street, Gwent Police found gas masks and night vision goggles, alongside the 9mm semi automatic pistol.

Prosecutor Rebecca Griffiths said that amongst the masses of militaria inside the teen's bedroom, were Nazi posters, gun magazines, cannabis, airsoft guns, knives, ingredients to create explosives, target sheets with holes in and bullets.

There was also a historical United States yellow flag which read "don't tread on me."

Roberts had a JStark sticker on his wall. JStark was the first person to create the FGC-9 pistol, designed deliberately to circumvent European firearms law.

As of 2024, the FGC-9 is the world's most common 3-D printed gun, used by insurgents, militia members, terrorists, and drug traffickers in at least 15 countries around the world.

(Image: Gwent Police) Any gun parts that can not be manufactured using the printer can be bought from online sites such as Ali-Express, the court heard.

On Roberts' phone, intelligence found both racist and far-right political messages that he sent to his friends which included, "beating up Muslims is my pre-workout" and "lefties are weird."

Other messages also included him confirming he was going to finish manufacturing the gun, which had a fully operational trigger but was not complete.

Robert's defence barrister Peter Donnison described him as a "nerd with an interest in mechanical engineering" and said he was "genuinely remorseful for what he had done."

The court was told by Donnison that Roberts acted immaturely, being 17 at the time of building the weapon, and was interested in guns due to his mother being American.

PC Tom Meazey, the officer in the case, from Gwent Police’s East Serious Organised Crime team, said: “Illegally-held firearms can lead to tragic consequences and devastate innocent people’s lives.

"To own a firearm, including a printable one, is illegal in the UK without a valid firearms certificate.

“Roberts did not have one and his reckless and thoughtless actions in buying items capable of manufacturing a firearm have the potential to put people at the direct risk of harm.

“Fortunately, investigations of this type are rare – the first of its kind for our service – and we’re grateful to the support of the National Crime Agency (NCA) during this complex enquiry.”

Roberts was sentenced to four years and nine months imprisonment in a young offenders institution by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke and will serve half before being released on licence.

He was also fined £41.