Residents in Penarth last night will have seen and heard a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter flying over their homes between 8.15pm and 10pm.

NPAS have confirmed that the helicopter was helping South Wales Police as they were involved in three different chases.

Lisa Fleming of the NPAS said: "A police helicopter crew from NPAS St Athan was deployed three times in support of South Wales Police yesterday evening."

(Image: RadarBox) The flight path on one of the trips from the NPAS helicopter on Wednesday evening.

The first helicopter chase started just after 8.15pm when the helicopter was used to help the police in hot pursuit of a suspect in Mountain Ash, in the valleys.

It was flown in the area for 25 minutes before turning back and returning to base in NPAS St Athan between Llantwit Major and Barry.

The helicopter was then sent straight out to Port Talbot to help South Wales Police in pursuit of a vehicle. This chase lasted 20 minutes.

Finally, the helicopter was used in a chase in the Cardiff area just after 9.05pm. This was to help the police in chasing down suspects. This chase lasted just under 45 minutes.

Ms Fleming confirmed the details of the pursuits: "At 2018hrs on Wednesday 13 November 2024, a police helicopter crew from NPAS St Athan was deployed to the Mountain Ash area to assist South Wales Police in the search for a suspect. Total flying time was 25 minutes. The South Wales Police log number is 932 of 13/11/2024.

"At 2044hrs on Wednesday 13 November 2024, a police helicopter crew from NPAS St Athan was deployed to the Port Talbot area to assist South Wales Police in a vehicle pursuit. Total flying time was 20 minutes. The South Wales Police log number is 1140 of 13/11/2024.

"At 2105hrs on Wednesday 13 November 2024, a police helicopter crew from NPAS St Athan was deployed to the Cardiff area to assist South Wales Police in a search for suspects. Total flying time was 43 minutes. The South Wales Police log number is 1148 of 13/11/2024."